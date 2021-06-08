Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $435.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a one year low of $244.91 and a one year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.