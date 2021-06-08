Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00013858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $2.11 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00221864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.01210778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,017.35 or 0.99934217 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

