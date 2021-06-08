Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.17. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.