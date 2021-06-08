Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,525. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

