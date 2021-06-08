PowerPool Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $37.63 million and $2.73 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,890,985 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

