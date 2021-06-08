Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Acquires $52,550.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:APTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 482,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.97.
Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
