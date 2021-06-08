Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Acquires $52,550.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 482,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

