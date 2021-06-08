Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$702.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,722,778 shares in the company, valued at C$13,932,195.10.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

