Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.50 million and $6.93 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00478508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

