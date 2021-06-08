Primecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 156.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,527,718 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

