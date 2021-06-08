Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

NYSE PBH opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

