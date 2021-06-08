Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Denali Therapeutics worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $3,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,584 shares of company stock worth $12,382,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.36 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

