Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Bank of Hawaii worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

