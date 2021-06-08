Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Winnebago Industries worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

NYSE WGO opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

