Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.91 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Mueller Industries worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

