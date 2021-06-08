Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.04 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Monro worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Monro by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Monro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

