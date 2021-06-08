Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.74 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Sanmina worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Sanmina by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.