Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,550 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of The ODP worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

ODP opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

