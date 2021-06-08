Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,417 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of American Equity Investment Life worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,560. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

