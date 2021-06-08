Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 187,500 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Gold Fields makes up approximately 1.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gold Fields by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.