Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Extended Stay America makes up approximately 1.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 273,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

