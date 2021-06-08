Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.70. 4,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.