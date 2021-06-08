Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $2.65 Million in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Coherent accounts for 1.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.70. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.94. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

