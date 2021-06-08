Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Boston Private Financial comprises about 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,283. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.77.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

