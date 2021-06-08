Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Cantel Medical makes up 0.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,139,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 290,184 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMD remained flat at $$80.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $89.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

