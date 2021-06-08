Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. GasLog accounts for 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.29% of GasLog at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOG. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

GasLog stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82. GasLog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a positive change from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

