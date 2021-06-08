Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Cooper Tire & Rubber comprises about 1.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $66,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTB remained flat at $$60.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

