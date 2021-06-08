Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Sells 3,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 10.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.90 on Tuesday, hitting $2,474.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,319.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,468.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

