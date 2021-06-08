PRIZM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $47.78 million and $1.36 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003641 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,762,998,203 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

