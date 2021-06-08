PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of PROG worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

