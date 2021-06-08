PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of PROG worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PRG opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
PROG Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.