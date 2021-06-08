Project Inverse Trading Down 23.6% This Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $862,414.34 and approximately $125,152.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00251066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01159011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.51 or 1.00109726 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

