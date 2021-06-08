Project Pai Market Capitalization Reaches $41.41 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $41.41 million and $2.16 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,753,558,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,467,509 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

