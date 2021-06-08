Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41. Prologis has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

