Propy (PRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.78 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $47.78 million and approximately $196,093.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00026901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00990343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.60 or 0.09667236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

