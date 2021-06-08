ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.24.

