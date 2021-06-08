ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,031 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ProSight Global worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ProSight Global by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 368,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProSight Global by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

