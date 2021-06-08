Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Prothena by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

