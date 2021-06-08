Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,492.50 ($19.50). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.27), with a volume of 1,701,224 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,524.97. The stock has a market cap of £38.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

Prudential plc

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

