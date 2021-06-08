Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.80. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 12,955 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Psychemedics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Psychemedics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

