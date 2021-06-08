Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.80. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 12,955 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.
About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
