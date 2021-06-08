PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. 6,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,970. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,828,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.