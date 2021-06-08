Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.59

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 209254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.