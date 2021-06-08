pulltherug.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $51,196.69 and approximately $27.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00016175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.69 or 0.00994894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.09611357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050704 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.