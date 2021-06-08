Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Puma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Puma has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.