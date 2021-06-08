Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.00960729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.19 or 0.09452747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049680 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

