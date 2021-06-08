Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $9,362.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00264227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00231810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.01217444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.36 or 1.00023915 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

