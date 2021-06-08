Pundi X[new] 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.67 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004201 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $364.02 million and $17.67 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00244034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00224467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.01213157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,415.28 or 0.99674147 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

