PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 31,795 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.06.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

