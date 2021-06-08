Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 165,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,020. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

