Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Purple Innovation worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $12,748,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 329,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,671,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

