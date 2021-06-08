Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 694,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,905.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.76. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

