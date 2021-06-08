Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

